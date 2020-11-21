On gratitude: Carl Mumpower

“Gratitude is medicine – love this MountainX Thanksgiving initiative.

“I’m professionally grateful for a very productive year, my in-my-twenties commitment to psychology as a profession, and for a little leftover time to poke at the vanities of the liberal-progressive movement.

“Personally, I’m blessed with the grounding nature of my Christian faith, loved ones dedicated to light and the seven virtues over darkness and the seven deadlies, and a community that’s mostly safe, interesting and semi-affordable.

“A message of hope? America’s success equation is liberty + opportunity + responsibility = prosperity. More people than not understand we can’t leave out pieces and produce the same outcome.”

Mumpower is a local psychologist, former member of Asheville City Council and political activist.