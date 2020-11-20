Members of the Vance Monument Task Force voted 11-1 on Nov. 19 to remove the monument from the center of downtown Asheville, marking an end to 12 weeks of intense public comment and community division.
Task force co-chair Oralene Simmons led the roll-call vote for three different options: removal, relocation or repurposing. Member Ben Scales was the only member to support repurposing.
Since August, the task force has received more than 600 public comments, ranging from impassioned support for immediately removing the Confederate marker to outright fury that anyone would consider moving an important city landmark.
“We have taken a journey together over the last 12 weeks,” Simmons said in her remarks after the vote. “We’ve had many meetings, spent hours planning and gathering data, seeking input and evaluating facts. We accomplished a lot by listening and learning from each other with dignity and respect.”
The task force recommendation will likely go before the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 7, and Asheville City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The task force was only charged with deciding the disposition of the monument; if its recommendation is adopted by the two governing bodies, Council and Commission will determine logistics and funding for removal.
3 thoughts on “Vance Monument Task Force recommends removal”
The monument was put up by people that wanted it. Those people are gone. Enough people are now requesting it be removed. The actions and life of Vance were thought to be worthy of a monument. Now his actions are seen as hurtful. The city and its monuments are the province of the people living here now. Some changes hurt but that’s just the way it is.
There are not enough people involved in choosing to do what is recommended by a small group of citizens; and one person’s judgment about what is hurtful [or even the judgment of a few thousand] is not a reflection of a majority of the People. It would be advisable to look forward, rather than backward. This movement on the part of a certain political faction represents a minority of the overall population; and as such, the decision should be put to the People of Buncombe Country as a referendum, and not as an act of one political party or the other. Many have called for a constructive approach, to contextualize the structure, rather than the destructive one so recommended. Thus, this minority of activists who seek such change is ill-advised and altogether undemocratic in spirit. It might hurt more to let a small group decide what to do in this matter, more than it would if a democratic approach were taken to decide what will be done to any historical structure within the limits of the county seat.
Obelisk towers are placed at specific locations around the world. They allow for increased flow of spiritual energy.
Asheville itself was it not intended to be a community founded on wellness & removed from the confounds of the 19th & 20th century.