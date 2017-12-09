Racial tensions mar holiday events in WNC

ASHEVILLE, NC – The holiday season is generally a time of celebration for residents of Western North Carolina: a chance to come together and enjoy the arrival of winter, observe religious holy days, and welcome in a new year.

But it seems that the political and racial turmoil that has captured headlines for much of 2017 is making its presence felt this holiday season, as several recent incidents across WNC illustrate.

In Haywood County, attendees of the town of Canton’s annual Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 7, were met with a disturbing new display that had nothing to do with the holidays. According to a resident who attended the parade, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, the parade route down Canton’s Main Street was speckled with recruitment flyers for Identity Evropa, a white supremacist group that has ramped up its activities in the region lately.

In March, Western Carolina University’s campus was peppered with the group’s recruitment flyers; on August 21, incoming students at Appalachian State in Boone were greeted by a Identity Evropa banner hung from a bridge above Rivers Street as they arrived on campus for the new semester. Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Identity Evropa as a white nationalist group with an estimated several hundred members across the country.

PARADE PROBLEMS: Attendees of the Canton Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 7, were greeted by a decidedly un-Christlike display of recruitment flyers for the white supremacist group Identity Evropa along the parade route. Photos special to Xpress

At UNC Asheville, recruitment flyers for the group were found on campus earlier this fall. Now, it appears the group has targeted Canton’s Christmas parade as fertile ground to spread its message.

According to Xpress’ source, the Canton Police Department has been alerted about the flyers. As of the time of this post, several flyers could still be found hanging along the parade route in Canton. Xpress has reached out to the Canton Police Department for a statement regarding the flyers, and will update this post as the story develops.

IDENTITY ISSUES: Recruitment flyers for Identity Evropa, like those found along the Canton Christmas parade route, above, have become a disturbingly common site at university campuses across WNC in 2017. Photo special to Xpress

Meanwhile, in Buncombe County, dawn rose Saturday morning to reveal more than a fresh blanket of snow at the Vance Birthplace State Historic Site, where the side of a building was graffitied with the message “Black Lives Matter,” according to a separate anonymous report to Xpress.

The vandalism comes as the historic site was set to host a performance of “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” developed in tandem with the Asheville-based American Myth Center. The program puts a spin on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, by telling the story through the eyes of Venus, an enslaved servant of the Vance family, and other enslaved persons who lived on the site, with Zebulon Vance in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Historic sites and monuments dedicated to Vance – who served part of his long political career as Confederate Governor of North Carolina during the Civil War and espoused a white supremacist view of African-Americans throughout his life – and other Confederate officials have come under fire across the state this year, as protesters have called for the removal or recasting of Confederate monuments located on public property and universities. In several instances, protesters have defaced or attempted to remove various monuments.

While the performances of “An Appalachian Christmas Carol” scheduled for this weekend at the Vance Birthplace have been postponed due to inclement weather, the snow did not deter vandals from spray-painting the historic building while the site was closed.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the vandalism at the site, according to the source. Xpress has reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for comment, and will update this post as the story develops.

This is a developing story. Check back at Mountainx.com for updates.

Have any tips or information regarding this story? Please contact Xpress at mhunt@mountainx.com.