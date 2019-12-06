Sunrise Movement occupies City Hall over climate emergency

“I went down to the mayor’s office and I took back what they stole from me,” sang over 40 members of Sunrise Movement Asheville as they lined the second-floor hallway of Asheville City Hall. After months of haranguing City Council over the wording of a climate emergency resolution, protesters occupied the government building on Dec. 6 to demand that Mayor Esther Manheimer and her colleagues pass the document as written by the climate justice group.

As hundreds of marchers participated in the Asheville Climate Strike for a Green New Deal at Pack Square Park outside the building, Sunrise member Flannery Clark addressed why her group felt compelled to act. Although the resolution had been taken up in November by the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee on Energy and the Environment, she claimed that the process had stripped the document of all measures that would hold city leaders accountable on climate issues.

“If cities are declaring climate emergencies and there is nothing in it regarding legislation or accountability… it is a ploy to make it seem like they’re doing something when they’re not,” Clark said. “And that’s unacceptable when our lives and our families and the places that we love are at risk.”

Ashley McDermott, one of Sunrise Asheville’s founding organizers, noted that Council members Brian Haynes, Sheneika Smith and Keith Young had previously agreed to put the Sunrise version of the resolution on the agenda for Council’s meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 10. However, she said Young later withdrew his support and proposed his own “Green New Deal for the city of Asheville” in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

GATHER ROUND: Sunrise Movement member Sally Thames instructs her fellow protesters as they prepare to occupy Asheville City Hall. Photo by Daniel Walton

Because the mayor was traveling at the time of the protest, the Sunrise group hoped to speak with both Young and Council member Julie Mayfield, who also serves as the co-director of environmental nonprofit MountainTrue and has made “a homegrown Green New Deal for North Carolina” a plank in her campaign platform for state senate. Neither official had met with the protesters by press time.

Attorney Ben Scales, who has announced a run against Mayfield in the Democratic primary for the N.C. Senate District 49 seat, was present alongside the Sunrise members and offered legal advice as they were informed of permitted protest activities by the Asheville Police Department. He said the young people “don’t want empty promises” from elected officials.

Mayfield’s absence, Scales argued, “shows how out of touch she is” with the current environmental movement. “You can’t call something an emergency then not act in an expeditious manner,” he added.

As of press time, the agenda for City Council’s Dec. 10 meeting did not list the climate emergency resolution. “We are going to stay here until our demands are met,” said Sunrise member Sally Thames, in a video posted to the group’s Facebook page at 2:57 p.m. City Hall closes to the public at 5 p.m., at which point, confirmed APD Lt. Michael Lamb, any protesters still in the building could be arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing.