Wanted: Nominations for Asheville’s innovators

Posted on by Dan Hesse
AVL Innovators

Xpress is working on its second special issue aimed at showcasing people who are helping make our community a better place to live. Last year’s theme was Asheville’s influentials; this year we are highlighting innovation.

We want to hear about people working on the cutting edge, thinking outside the box and implementing unorthodox methods to great effect. It might be an innovative program for transitioning people experiencing homelessness into stable environments or pioneering technology like an app connecting needs with available resources.

Innovation can take many forms and Xpress wants to hear about those who are creating and utilizing new ideas to shape our community. Our panel of judges will make the final decision and then feature the winners in a special issue focusing on Asheville’s innovators for 2017.

Nominating a candidate is easy. Just email us at dhesse@mountainx.com:

1. Name of the person.

2. Name of their organization.

3. The person’s role, e.g., whether they volunteer, work for or are the founder of the organization, business, etc.

4. Nominee’s contact information.

5. A statement about how the person is using innovation in Asheville.

Please send nominations by Friday, Sept. 8.

About Dan Hesse
I grew up outside of Atlanta and moved to WNC in 2001 to attend Montreat College. After college, I worked at NewsRadio 570 WWNC as an anchor/reporter and covered Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners starting in 2004. During that time I also completed WCU's Master of Public Administration program. You can reach me at dhesse@mountainx.com.
