Why I volunteer: Aha moments!

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Leland Arnsdorff

Leland Arnsdorff is a volunteer at the WNC Nature Center. The organization works to connect people with the animals and plants of the Southern Appalachian Mountain region.

What is your role at the WNC Nature Center? 

I am a docent. In my volunteer position, it is my privilege to share bio facts, information and the story behind the residents of the Nature Center with both adults and children. Being a docent is more than just teaching people; it means engaging guests in a way so that they develop their own appreciation for the residents at the Nature Center.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

The “individuals” that I serve are the animals who call the WNC Nature Center home. I have learned quite a bit about the animals that once lived in WNC as well as those animals that live in the area now. Some of the residents of the Nature Center are no longer living here in our area, and I have learned both why this is the case and what we can do to support the wildlife living in our area currently. The information that a docent shares with the guests at the Nature Center could make the difference in how our guests view all wildlife and their habitats.

As a volunteer, what has been the greatest reward? 

The greatest reward is seeing the look on a guest’s face, child or adult, when they see the animals and make a personal connection either through something learned or through seeing the animal in person. It is these “aha” moments that are my greatest reward.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

The Nature Center benefits from volunteers who lend support in a number of areas. Being a docent requires being in front of and interacting with guests, so make sure that you are comfortable with both. If you enjoy expanding your knowledge about and your enjoyment of native wildlife, then the Nature Center is a wonderful place to not only visit but also to volunteer.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.