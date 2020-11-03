WNC General Election 2020 live coverage

(8:00 p.m.) One place where Buncombe County’s turnout has broken records is Precinct 1.1, centered on the Stephens-Lee Community Center in Asheville’s East End neighborhood. Poll watchers reported at 5:30 p.m. that 70% of the precinct has voted, up from 62.5% in 2016.

TURNING IT OUT: Vanessa White stands outside of Stephens-Lee Recreation Center on Election Day. White says she’s devoted much of her free time to canvassing for the Democratic Party and is a fervent supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo by Laura Hackett

Vanessa White, a retired government employee who has canvassed for Democrats since 2016, said she’s been phone banking and showing up at early voting for the last few weeks to increase those numbers. She said she’s been able to “get through” to quite a few folks.

“We need somebody that cares, and I feel like [Democratic presidential nominee] Joe Biden and [vice presidential nominee] Kamala Harris will do something about the coronavirus and that they’ll believe in science, not politics,” White said. “Because these are people’s lives. Our children are being affected.”

“Today, my state of mind is going crazy,” White continued. “I refuse to watch the news. I’m going to wait until all is said and done. I’m prepared to be waiting for the presidential election for a few days. It’s been crazy, though. What I love the most is seeing so many young people out here. There’s been a lot of young people out here, geared up and ready to go.”

(7:45 p.m.) Those driving by Asheville City Council candidate Rich Lee’s home in Oakley were greeted by a simple message: VOTE, cut out in large capital letters and stuck into his yard. Speaking with Xpress from his front porch, Lee said he was encouraged by the record turnout in Buncombe County.

CAN YOU READ THE SIGN? Asheville City Council candidate Rich Lee stands with a handmade message in front of his East Asheville home. Photo by Laura Hackett

While COVID-19 posed a new challenge to the three-time Council hopeful, Lee said he and his volunteers had made the best of the situation. “We found ways to reach people with door hangers and other socially distant strategies, and a line of really good endorsements that I’m really proud of, like the Asheville firefighters, Sierra Club, teachers unions and labor unions,” he said.

Lee also said the pandemic had made his message of economic diversification more relevant to Asheville voters. “They’re seeing that the tourism economy really shut down hard when things shut down in March, and there’s reason to think we might be in for another shutdown as we go into the colder months,” he explained. “I think people are seeing more directly some sectors of the economy, like technology and finance, have ridden through the pandemic pretty smoothly and others are getting hammered, so it’s an argument for a more diverse array of jobs and getting more people up to living wages.” — Laura Hackett

(7:25 p.m.) Buncombe County polls are scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m., but results won’t be released until at least 8:15 p.m. That’s because of an extension at one polling place in Sampson County ordered earlier today by the N.C. State Board of Elections. Nine other polling places have also had their voting times extended due to interruptions or technical difficulties; none are located in Western North Carolina.

DRUMMING UP SUPPORT: Local buskers perform in front of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville to get folks excited about voting. Photo by Laura Hackett

The most hotly anticipated results from WNC, as is true across the country, are for the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But local voters are being asked to choose their representatives in a host of races at the city, county and state levels as well.

The Mountain Xpress voter guide lays out the landscape for Buncombe County. Voters in Asheville will pick three candidates from a field of five to fill out City Council. Candidates for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, as well as the state House and Senate, are all competing under new district lines developed by the General Assembly last year. The county Board of Education and Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors also have seats up for election.

And Buncombe voters, along with those in 16 other WNC counties, will choose a new congressional representative for U.S. House District 11. The race has drawn millions in campaign donations for Republican Madison Cawthorn and Democrat Moe Davis; polls indicate a competitive race in a district previously dominated by Republican Mark Meadows, who resigned his post in March to become White House chief of staff. Also in the mix are Libertarian Tracey DeBruhl and Green Party candidate Tamara Zwinak. — Daniel Walton

(7:10 p.m.) Crowds were steady throughout the morning at T.C. Roberson High School in South Asheville. On the scene was City Council candidate Rich Lee’s mom, Sandy Lee, who was feeling excited and nervous. “He can do so much for Asheville,” she says. “If he’s not on Council, he’s serving on every city committee. He cares so much.”

THUMBS UP: Brad Barger, left, volunteered at an election for the first time this year on behalf of President Donald Trump. Photo by Molly Horak

First-time volunteer Brad Barger of Mills River spent the afternoon volunteering for the Trump campaign at T.C. Roberson High School. In 2016, he voted for the president; in 2008, he supported Democrat Barack Obama. His priorities this election cycle are taxes and pro-life policies, he says, but he’s also worried that political differences on social media platforms will drive voters apart.

“I’m convicted in my conservative beliefs, but having conversations and civil debates with people who don’t agree with you is how you get to know people,” Barger says. It’s really hard to do that right now. In the past, people were able to agree on at least some smaller issue, but I really don’t see common ground anymore. After this election, I really hope we can find that again.” — Molly Horak

(6:54 p.m.) Law enforcement organizations throughout Western North Carolina, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, took part in tabletop planning efforts in preparation for potential civil unrest on Election Day and beyond. Thankfully, they haven’t yet had to put any of those plans into practice.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON: Corinne Duncan, Buncombe County’s election services director, reports on a smooth voting process at a Nov. 2 press conference. Photo by Daniel Walton

As of 4 p.m., chief election judges in Buncombe County had reported no incidents of Election Day voter intimidation or suppression, according to a county press release. Similarly, no incidents were reported during the early voting period from Oct. 15-31.

Corinne Duncan, Buncombe’s election services director, noted during a Nov. 1 press conference that county officials had been made aware of “some people with open carry” outside the Weaverville Town Hall during early voting on Oct. 30. However, she said those with weapons were following all applicable laws and stood outside the 50-foot electioneering buffer zone.

While the National Guard has been placed on standby in several states in anticipation of potential unrest, according to Military Times, North Carolina is not among them. And Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, as well as Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman, both confirmed that they have not requested Guard support. — Daniel Walton

(6:30 p.m.) Jan Hines, a volunteer with the Sierra Club stationed at the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden, estimated that over half of the precinct’s voters had voted early or absentee. As of 2 p.m., she said she hadn’t seen any harassment of voters or poll workers.

COME ON IN: Chief judge Richard Bowman welcomes voters at the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden. Photo by Molly Horak

Elsa Enstrom and Victoria Estes, two vote protection volunteers with Democracy NC, said voting had been peaceful throughout the day. Foot traffic was steady, they said, and volunteers from both parties and advocacy groups were cooperating well. “Overall, it’s been very amicable,” Estes said.

Van Reid, a volunteer for Republican Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair candidate Robert Pressley, was feeling enthusiastic. Pressley stopped by the site earlier in the morning and told voters he was feeling good about his chances, Reid said.

Brian Prosser, a volunteer for Republican U.S. House District 11 candidate Madison Cawthorn, said he noticed more conservative voters approaching his table for sample ballots in the first hour that polls were open. As the morning wore on, he said voters appeared to be taking sample ballots from both Democrat and Republican representatives, potentially indicative of higher undecided turnout.

Inside the church, operations were running smoothly, said chief judge Richard Bowman. Roughly a dozen people had lined up when polls opened at 7:30 a.m., he said. As a precaution, he asked the Buncombe County Board of Elections to send over two more voting booths.

COVID-19 safety precautions, such as sanitizing all surfaces between voters, has not been a problem, Bowman continued. A few people who voted early came in to check the status of their ballots, he says, but otherwise, everything has gone according to plan. As of 4 p.m., 300 ballots had been cast at the site. — Molly Horak

(6:15 p.m.) Also present at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center earlier today was Kim Roney, the only unaffiliated candidate in the Asheville City Council race. Observing the short lines at the polling place, as well as at her previous stops at Oakley and T.C. Roberson High School, she thanked voters who had cast ballots by mail or during early voting for making Election Day more accessible.

TAKE A CARD: Joe Belcher, a Republican incumbent on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, hands out campaign materials outside of the Grant Center in Asheville’s Southside community. Photo by Laura Hackett

“No matter what happens today, we have a lot of work to do tomorrow,” Roney continued. “There’s been a lot of divisiveness, and we are going to need to have some more healing conversations as a community.”

Republican Joe Belcher, running for reelection to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, was campaigning outside the Grant Center as well. Despite last year’s changes to commission district lines, which added more of Asheville’s heavily Democratic urban core to Belcher’s constituents, the incumbent felt confident about his chances.

“I’ve worked hard for eight years. I think people will recognize that,” Belcher said. “I’m not being presumptuous about anything, but I think that people recognize that. I still love it, so I want to keep doing it.”

Asked who else he was supporting, Belcher flagged fellow Republican Robert Pressley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Brownie Newman for the county board’s chair seat. Belcher said Pressley “has a great heart for working with early childhood education in general. He’s been bipartisan in that and working to do the best in the community, and it’s been an honor to serve with him.” — Laura Hackett

(6:00 p.m.) According to an Oct. 30 press release, retired Rep. Charles H. Taylor has already made his choice in the election for his former N.C. District 11 House seat. The Republican voted for fellow party member Madison Cawthorn, citing Cawthorn’s promises to “keep the Veterans Administration hospital strong, bring back emphasis on broadband and work to build more jobs in every county in the 11th District.”

GO TEAM: Madison Cawthorn poses with campaign volunteers on Election Day at the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden. Photo by Molly Horak

Taylor, who served from 1991 to 2007, was Western North Carolina’s longest-serving Republican representative. He was defeated by Democrat Heath Shuler in the 2006 election under district lines similar to those currently in place; Shuler is backing Democrat Joe Biden for president but hasn’t made an endorsement in the N.C. 11 race.

(Fun factoid for the incorrigible wonks among our readers: Taylor can’t claim to be WNC’s longest-serving House member overall because of Henry W. Connor. Connor represented the 11th District from 1821 to 1841 under the Democratic-Republican, Jacksonian and Democratic parties.) — Daniel Walton

(5:45 p.m.) Moe Davis, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House District 11 seat vacated by Republican Mark Meadows, stopped by the Shiloh Community Center around 4 p.m. After earlier stops in Waynesville, Mars Hill, Sylva and Brevard, he spent 20 minutes talking with voters and volunteers. “The end is finally in sight,” he said.

“On primary day in March, it was pouring rain. At least today, the weather has cooperated,” Davis added with a laugh.

High turnout, especially among younger voters, was making Davis “cautiously optimistic” in the final hours of the race. “We’ve had over 1,000 volunteers and over 40,000 donations. That’s what’s made it all possible — especially with the challenges of COVID-19,” he said. According to data from voting analytics firm TargetSmart, early vote turnout among North Carolina voters ages 18-39 was 10.6% higher in 2020 than in 2016.

Keith Young, the only incumbent running for Asheville City Council, also dropped the “cautiously optimistic” buzzword when he arrived at the Shiloh site a few minutes later. He told Xpress he’s more worried about the presidential matchup than his own odds. “I’ve probably worked more on the [Democratic nominee Joe] Biden campaign than I have on my own race,” he said.

Also on site were John Dawson, son of City Council candidate Sandra Kilgore, and Lindsay Furst, wife of City Council candidate Rich Lee. Neither said they had a sense of how the night would play out, but they joked that in the middle of a very close race, the fact that they could next to each other and encourage people to vote was encouraging.

Observers and poll greeters at Shiloh said that things had been going smoothly all day. Around 4:45 p.m., Ken Hawkins, the site’s chief judge, informed volunteers that he had received complaints about their presence blocking voters from entering the parking lot and the building. The volunteers moved to the sidewalk immediately; Hawkins said this was the first time today anyone had complained about this. — Molly Horak

(5:25 p.m.) A team of students from UNC Asheville served as vote protectors through Democracy NC at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center in Asheville’s historically Black Southside neighborhood. As previously reported by Xpress, the Morrisville-based nonprofit planned to deploy over 2,000 vote protectors throughout the state on Election Day, up from 1,100 in 2016.

ON WATCH: UNCA students Aryelle Jacobsen, Demon Thomas and Maggie Schall, from left, volunteered as vote protectors through Democracy NC. Photo by Laura Hackett

Student Aryelle Jacobsen said she hoped to make a difference in the community beyond UNCA. While she’d seen a lot of voter engagement on campus, Jacobsen continued, she felt the university hadn’t used its resources to promote democracy outside the student population and had been looking for other opportunities.

“We got a grant [from Democracy NC] to be out here, to get snacks, to give out masks and just work as vote protectors,” Jacobsen explained. “We are a nonpartisan resource to answer questions for voters, and then if voters have a problem, we can also advocate for them to make sure their vote is counted and answer any questions or report anything that isn’t up to protocol.” — Laura Hackett

(5:10 p.m.) At 4 p.m., Buncombe County Election Services released its final update on Election Day voting numbers. A total of 15,101 voters had cast their ballots in person today by that time, bringing the county’s turnout so far to 75.5% — and shattering the 2016 turnout rate of 70.1%.

MAKE AMERICA PROUD AGAIN: Sarah, a supporter of President Donald Trump who chose only to share her first name, has been camped out in the parking lot of the West Asheville Library all day, playing music from her portable boombox. Photo by Laura Hackett

Because so many citizens have already voted by mail or during early voting, however, the Election Day turnout is shaping up to be much less than it was in 2016. That year’s presidential race saw 33,450 Election Day votes in Buncombe County, with the majority going to Republican Donald Trump. About 65,000 registered Buncombe voters had not cast ballots in 2020 as of Nov. 1.

The county’s busiest Election Day precincts have been Pole Creek Baptist Church with 521 votes and Pisgah Elementary School with 512 votes. Barnardsville Elementary School and the Biltmore Forest Town Hall are tied for third place with 354 votes each. — Daniel Walton

(4:50 p.m.) Lois Hodgson, a temporary employee for Buncombe County Election Services, says she and her team have been working for nine hours a day since September to prepare for the tsunami of absentee ballots this election. Today, she’s set up with several teammates in front of the Election Services building at 77 McDowell St. in downtown Asheville.

ON DUTY: Lois Hodgson, a temporary employee with Buncombe County Election Services, says she and her team have been working for nine hours a day since September to prepare for the tsunami of absentee ballots this election. Photo by Laura Hackett

“Any vote that gets brought here is going straight to the mothership,” Hodgson says. “I’ve been telling the voters who are stressed, you can’t get any safer than this. That gives them some relief, with all the controversy that’s been going on.” — Laura Hackett

(4:30 p.m.) The end is in sight. At 7:30 p.m., all but four polling places will close across North Carolina. By 8:15 p.m., those that opened late due to technical difficulties or staffing problems will stop accepting voters. And then, the state will enter the final stages of the 2020 general election.

Mountain Xpress will be following developments throughout the night on this live blog. Expect boots-on-the ground reports from polling places, background on local races, statements from candidates — and, of course, summaries of unofficial results as soon as they become available.

Tonight’s blog team includes Xpress managing editor Virginia Daffron, who will focus on the local N.C. General Assembly races and the contest for the U.S. House District 11 seat; reporter Molly Horak, who will tune in to the Buncombe County Democratic Party’s election night Zoom call; and writer Laura Hackett, who’s been talking to voters at precincts across Asheville. Assistant editor Daniel Walton will provide updates on county races and coordinate the night’s coverage.

It’s worth keeping in mind that, although the N.C. State Board of Elections has predicted that 97% of ballots will be reported by the end of election night, official results won’t be certified until Tuesday, Nov. 24. All results reported this evening are subject to change as state and local officials work to ensure all eligible votes are counted.

Got questions, concerns or tips about the election? Email dwalton@mountainx.com, and we’ll try to address them in the blog. — Daniel Walton