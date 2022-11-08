WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(7:45 p.m.) Polls are now closed in Buncombe County, and the N.C. State Board of Elections has released the results of early and mail-in voting. Those numbers show substantial leads for Democrats in all county-level races.

The biggest margin so far appears to be that of Democrat Al Whitesides over Republican Anthony Penland in the contest to represent the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1. Whitesides took nearly 73% of the early vote.

And in District 2, early results suggest that incumbent Republican Robert Pressley will lose his seat to first-time candidate Martin Moore. Moore secured over 60% of the early vote; Pressley’s defeat would mean that Buncombe’s top governing body will consist entirely of Democrats.

(7:34 p.m.) Our first update from the field comes from reporter Jessica Wakeman, who stopped by a watch party sponsored by the Young Professionals of Asheville at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. Although the event featured free pizza from PIE.ZAA, along with beer from Bhramari and Highland Brewing Co., Wakeman says it was sparsely attended.

That low turnout reflects the county’s early voting statistics for young people. According to EQV Analytics, a Durham-based campaign data firm, the number of early votes cast by Buncombe residents aged 18-29 dropped substantially from 2018 to 2022 — from more than 8,000 to fewer than 6,000.

Buncombe does not appear to be an outlier in that regard. Among the 20 North Carolina counties with the largest youth vote in 2018, only three had higher early turnout for the current midterms.

(7:14 p.m.) Despite worries of potential interference by overzealous poll observers, as reported by Xpress last week, voting appears to have gone mostly smoothly in Buncombe County. Asked about any incidents that occurred during early voting, Election Services officials only noted two minor disruptions.

According to Buncombe Director of Elections Corinne Duncan, the first involved unspecified “unpleasant behavior” by Tracey DeBruhl, the Libertarian candidate for Buncombe County Sheriff, at the East Asheville Library. The second involved a campaigner for John Anderson, the Republican candidate for N.C. Senate District 49, “directing traffic and causing some confusion at the South Buncombe early voting location.”

The only report of disruptive behavior on Election Day so far has come from West Asheville. As reported by the Citizen-Times, a man who did not state an affiliation with any candidate verbally harassed voters and campaign workers around 3 p.m. The man left the site in a white pickup truck before the Asheville Police Department arrived.

(6:58 p.m.) Voting in Buncombe County is on track to wrap up close to the scheduled end time of 7:30 p.m. As of 6:53 p.m., only two county polling places had more than 10 people in line: the Leicester Library and West Buncombe Elementary School. Anyone in line as of 7:30 will be allowed to vote.

Three sites elsewhere in the state will see voting extended, per the unanimous vote of the N.C. State Board of Elections at an emergency meeting earlier today. Precincts in Columbus, Robeson and Wilson counties will be allowed to vote until 8:30 p.m. to compensate for minor technical and logistical hiccups.

(6:45 p.m.) Buncombe County’s early voting turnout this year, while strong compared to historical midterm general election numbers, fell short of the high-water mark set in 2018. According to the county’s Election Services, about 77,800 voters cast early ballots that year; this year, about 70,400 people had voted prior to Election Day. In comparison, fewer than 42,000 Buncombe residents voted early in the 2014 midterms.

Overall turnout this year is likely to be slightly less than in 2018 as well. As of 4 p.m. today, close to 31,000 additional Buncombe residents had turned out, bringing the total voter count to about 101,000. 2018’s final ballot total was 119,798.

The county’s most enthusiastic early voters can be found to the west: Precinct 44.1, centered on the Enka-Candler Library, led early turnout among Buncombe’s 80 precincts. South Asheville’s Precinct 18.2 (T. C. Roberson high School) and Weaveville’s Precinct 59.1 (First Born Baptist Church) round out the top three sources of early voters.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX? A receptacle awaits completed ballots at the East Asheville Library. Photo by Jennifer Castillo

(6:30 p.m.) Western North Carolina’s early risers were greeted this Election Day morning by the blood-red disc of a total lunar eclipse — diffused by heavy fog, at least from this reporter’s East Asheville abode, but striking nonetheless. The event felt astronomically appropriate: Since the days of ancient Mesopotamia, eclipses have been seen as omens of political change.

The Babylonians believed an eclipse might presage the death of a king, while an ancient Chinese warlord took an eclipse as a sign to overthrow his ruler. Nothing so dramatic is likely to happen in WNC, but on this day marked by moon, citizens do have the opportunity to alter the paths of government.

As outlined in the Mountain Xpress voter guide, the region’s voters will choose candidates at levels of power from the U.S. House of Representatives down to local school boards. Buncombe County residents will also vote on two bond referendums that could authorize $70 million in new borrowing for affordable housing and land conservation.

Voting continues through 7:30 p.m. this evening; more details are available through the Buncombe County Election Services website. Once polling closes, Xpress reporters Able Allen, Brooke Randle and Jess Wakeman will be making the rounds throughout Buncombe County to speak with local candidates and voters as the results come in.

This post will be updated regularly with the latest election results, analysis and candidate comments. Full primary numbers, including those for statewide senatorial and judicial races, are available through the N.C. State Board of Elections website.