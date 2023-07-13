Working together: Businesses with benefits

Posted on by Chase Davis
HEALTH COVERAGE: “When it comes to health insurance, there are just not a lot of options, and small businesses like us are not big enough company to negotiate affordable premiums,” says Cristina Hall Ackley, co-founder and president of Ginger's Revenge. Photo courtesy of Ginger's Revenge

Editor’s note: This short feature is one of several brief looks at local professional collaborations included in Xpress’ Business-to-Business Issue. 

Cristina Hall Ackley, co-founder and president of local Ginger’s Revenge, says a common challenge that new businesses face is finding affordable benefits packages for their employees. 

“When we started, we did a company health plan where we subsidized 70% and the employees paid 30%,” Ackley explains. “It was hard because they were high-deductible plans, and it was very ‘one-size-fits-all.’ With a small team like ours, it was difficult because they were still paying part of their premiums out of pocket and weren’t able to access a lot of health care.”

After a year, Ackley started looking into other options for the business and was eventually referred to Hummingbird Insurance, a local agency. Instead of offering a traditional benefits package, agents at Hummingbird spoke with employees to find the best insurance policies for their individual needs. Afterward, they provided the Ginger’s staff with recommendations for a wellness stipend so that employees could use the extra funds to pay for their policies.

“When it comes to health insurance, there are just not a lot of options, and small businesses like us are not big enough company to negotiate affordable premiums,” Ackley says. “To have a company like Hummingbird to work with our individual team members and guide them through the process is definitely very helpful.”



SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Chase Davis
Chase Davis is an Asheville-based reporter working for Mountain Xpress. He was born and raised in Georgia and holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from LaGrange College. Follow me @ChaseDavis0913
View all posts by Chase Davis →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.