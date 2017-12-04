Xpress presents: The complete 2017 Asheville Innovators list

Posted on by Dan Hesse
AVL INV Class of 2017

Marked by a variety of characteristics, innovation can be found in multiple disciplines. But all innovators set out in front of the pack, bushwhacking a trail where none exists. Innovative organizations and projects bring outside-the-box thinking to problems or present a refreshing take on the status quo.

Xpress sought to find those clearing the path for our community’s future and put out a call for the public to nominate innovators. We received a total of 41 nominations and, through a process of several in-house jury deliberations, arrived at the eight we profile in this special issue. It wasn’t easy. And the runners-up made us deliberate if we should even feature more.

Xpress is proud to present Asheville’s Innovators. We hope their actions inspire you to innovate in your corner of Western North Carolina.

Xpress Asheville Innovator jury: Edwin Arnaudin, Jeff Fobes, Dan Hesse, Max Hunt, Carolyn Morrisroe, Tracy Rose and Gina Smith

AVL INV

Below are the 2017 Asheville Innovators. Click on a picture to read about the projects and organizations highlighted in this year’s special issue:



Stan Cross,
Matthew Johnson

Ron Larsen


Luis Carlos Serapio

Ted Stump,
Michael Murphy


Sunil Patel

Sara Sanders,
Brent Skidmore


Kevin Mahoney

Claire Callen, Thomas Karl
and Mack Pearsall
