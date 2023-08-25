Xpress wins 3 North Carolina Press Association awards

Mountain Xpress journalists won three North Carolina Press Association awards.

Reporter Jessica Wakeman placed third for Editorial Ledes; she also placed third for News Feature Writing, “The Hardest Choice: Local Woman Shares Experience of Abortion at 16 Weeks.”

Reporter Justin McGuire earned a first place finish for Sports Feature Writing, “Rise in Travel Teams has Changed Youth Sports.”

Reporter Brooke Randle received honorable mention by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia for Election Coverage, “Outside Groups Recruit Local Poll Observers.”