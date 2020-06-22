Young people make up most local COVID-19 cases

Young people may think they’re invincible, but emerging trends prove otherwise: Across North Carolina, as well as in Buncombe County, the majority of COVID-19 cases are being confirmed in people under the age of 50.

According to data released June 22 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 67% of COVID-19 cases across the state have occurred in individuals 49 years old or younger, up from 59% of cases as of May 25. Children and teenagers 0 to 17 years of age account for 10% of North Carolina’s cases; individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 account for an additional 12% of cases.

The trends are similar in Buncombe: As of June 22, 58.6% of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in individuals under the age of 50, with the majority of those cases in individuals 25 to 49. Children 17 years old or younger accounted for 7.8% of Buncombe’s cases, and young adults between the age of 18 and 24 years old comprised 10% of cases.

But the death rate among younger individuals remains significantly lower than in older residents. Only 5% (59) of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina have occurred in individuals aged 49 or younger. The Buncombe County death rate is slightly higher, with three of the county’s 37 reported COVID-19 deaths (8.1%) in individuals 17 years old or younger.

“We are all at risk of being infected,” said Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the county’s interim health director, during a June 18 press conference. “Some of us will have serious illness and end up in the hospital. Some of us will die. These are the facts, and we need to take this seriously.”

Key state COVID-19 metrics continue to worsen

“It’s not ‘hair on fire,’ but we need to take this moment to think about how to change the trajectory of cases.”

High viral spread and worsening metrics continue to worry health officials, including Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C.’s secretary of health and human services. At a June 22 press conference, she noted that all of the trends she and other state health officials are monitoring are “moving in the wrong direction.”

The update comes days before Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 reopening order is set to expire. An announcement with new guidelines — including a potential statewide mask mandate — is expected later this week.

“We’re trying to find the right balance of protecting the economy and protecting people’s health,” Cohen explained. “We still have capacity in our health care system, but there are only so many beds we can surge if the numbers keep going up.”

