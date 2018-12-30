2018 in review: Top 10 Buncombe economic accomplishments, by Kit Cramer

After 20 years, the funding for revamping all three sections of the Interstate 26 Connector project was secured. As key infrastructure for the entire region, improvements will pay long-term dividends in shortened commutes, improved efficiency in moving freight and a safer travel experience. The Haywood County and Asheville chambers formed a partnership that allows Buncombe economic developers to represent Haywood in business recruitment, reinforcing our regional economy and actively addressing the urban/rural divide. Existing employer GE Aviation announced a $105 million expansion, creating 131 new positions that will pay nearly 30 percent above the county average and generate $12.8 million in annual labor income and $7.5 million in new taxes. A 10-county State of the Workforce survey provided data on employment needs throughout the area. Insights gained will help guide regional solutions and help inform statewide policy. Buncombe County endorsed the importance of early childhood education in workforce development by committing $3.6 million per year to the cause. The first Venture 15 awards were presented to the 15 fastest-growing Asheville-area startup companies, hoped to ground the next generation of Asheville-headquartered companies. Auto parts manufacturer Reich announced an expansion of its Arden facility, with a $10.9 million investment in new equipment and 15 new positions that pay 40 percent above the county average. Recognizing our role as the state’s leader in record low unemployment, NEXT AVL creates a nine-month professional mentorship program targeting first-generation college students. Custom HVAC manufacturer Haakon Industries announced a new $19.6 million operation in Enka Commerce Park. With 160 new jobs in its first five years of operation, the company breaks ground in 2019. As a basis for economic strategic planning, AVL Greater is seeking a common vision for Asheville’s future across a wide cross section of the community’s businesses and not-for-profits.

Kit Cramer is president & CEO of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.