City Manager Debra Campbell started her new job atop Asheville’s city government on Dec. 3. Here are her top five reasons for picking our town for her next career move.
- Incredibly hospitable, engaged and caring people.
- Natural and scenic beauty of the city and region.
- Talented and skilled city staff that I met during the interview process.
- City issues, challenges and opportunities are a good fit for my skill set and career progression from an assistant city manager to a city manager.
- Asheville is closer to my family and hometown — Chattanooga, Tenn.
2 thoughts on “2018 in review: Why I chose Asheville, by new City Manager Debra Campbell”
Welcome, Debra Campbell, thrilled you are here!
Wishing you a bright and happy new year in #EXPLOREASHEVILLE.
….Kathy Hurley
Welcome, Debra. We all hope you are truly qualified and last longer than Tammy Hooper in her respective role.