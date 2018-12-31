2018 in review: Why I chose Asheville, by new City Manager Debra Campbell

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Debra Campbell. Photo courtesy of the city of Asheville

City Manager Debra Campbell started her new job atop Asheville’s city government on Dec. 3. Here are her top five reasons for picking our town for her next career move.

  1. Incredibly hospitable, engaged and caring people.
  2. Natural and scenic beauty of the city and region.
  3. Talented and skilled city staff that I met during the interview process.
  4. City issues, challenges and opportunities are a good fit for my skill set and career progression from an assistant city manager to a city manager.
  5. Asheville is closer to my family and hometown — Chattanooga, Tenn.
SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “2018 in review: Why I chose Asheville, by new City Manager Debra Campbell

  1. Kathy Hurley

    Welcome, Debra Campbell, thrilled you are here!
    Wishing you a bright and happy new year in #EXPLOREASHEVILLE.
    ….Kathy Hurley

  2. Johnny to the A

    Welcome, Debra. We all hope you are truly qualified and last longer than Tammy Hooper in her respective role.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.