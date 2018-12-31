2018 in review: Why I chose Asheville, by new City Manager Debra Campbell

City Manager Debra Campbell started her new job atop Asheville’s city government on Dec. 3. Here are her top five reasons for picking our town for her next career move.

Incredibly hospitable, engaged and caring people. Natural and scenic beauty of the city and region. Talented and skilled city staff that I met during the interview process. City issues, challenges and opportunities are a good fit for my skill set and career progression from an assistant city manager to a city manager. Asheville is closer to my family and hometown — Chattanooga, Tenn.