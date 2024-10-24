‘A city of heroes’: Helene showed the collective power of Asheville

Editor’s note: The following is the text of Asheville Fire Chief Michael Cayse’s speech at the Oct. 22 candlelight vigil held at Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville to honor those affected by Tropical Storm Helene.

Good evening, Asheville. My name is Mike Cayse, I have the pleasure of being the fire chief for this incredible city.

I moved here last January after a lifetime of public service elsewhere, responding to disasters all over the United States. I’ve seen firsthand tragedies from the World Trade Center in New York City to the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, Fla., and most every hurricane to have impacted the United States in the last 25 years.

But never have I lived and been a resident in the community that was impacted by tragedy. Never, was it my neighbors, my friends and my co-workers who were affected by tragedy.

Never did I personally know people who lost loved ones, lifelong friends and associates as a result of the storm.

I thought I had seen it all in my years responding to these disasters. And then … I came to Asheville.

Helene has shown me something that I haven’t seen previously. Helene gave me an understanding of what resilience is. Helene showed me what the collective power of a community is.

Helene showed me what Asheville is.

While I in no way want to demean the true heroism and the bravery of our first responders during the tragic first few nights of the storm, those brave acts have become just a small portion of the heroism shown by the people and residents of Asheville in the days to come.

I define heroism as an act that an individual does not have to take but chooses to take that is often at their own sacrifice, in which the results unequivocally change and influence the recipient’s life trajectory in a positive manner.

Were it not for the intervention, the person’s life could potentially continue on a negative and potentially fatal spiral.

I challenge all of you to take a moment to do what others won’t or haven’t. Take a moment to get out of your comfort zone.

Being a hero can take many forms. You don’t have to be on a boat in dangerous water; you don’t have to risk your life; you don’t have to risk being swept away in a landslide. You only have to step up and intercede when others have not or will not.

In that moment that you decide to step up, you have made an influence that can change a person’s life for the good. You have become that person’s unsung hero.

In the face of the tragedy that is Helene, it’s important to remember the resilience and strength of the people of Asheville.

While the loss of life in this disaster is heartbreaking, it has also brought people together in extraordinary ways. Neighbors have come forward to support. Strangers have come forward to support.

Being a hero can take many forms. It is an act showcasing incredible compassion and making a difference.

It’s this compassion that influences and brings hope to individuals, while changing trajectory.

We can find hope in the stories of survival and the heroism of first responders. These events often ignite a spirit of solidarity, reminding us of the importance of community and the bonds we share.

In honoring those we’ve lost, we can also celebrate the love and support that flourishes in the aftermath, fostering a renewed commitment to rebuilding and healing together.

Ultimately, while the pain of loss is profound, it can also inspire us to cherish each moment and to hold our loved ones a little closer.

Together, we can rise from the ashes of disaster, carrying forward the memory of those we’ve lost while working toward a brighter future.

It’s often in the darkest moments that we witness incredible acts of kindness and resilience. Tragedy can serve as a catalyst for change, inspiring people to unite and support one another.

From communities coming together to help rebuild, to individuals stepping up to lend a hand or share their resources, we see the strength of the human spirit. We see everyday people become heroes.

I remind you that to be a hero you only have to have made a positive change to someone you interact with. A change that otherwise would have caused that person to have lost hope, and potentially, ultimately given up. Heroes are all over Asheville. Each and every one of you can be just that.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have personally witnessed numerous acts of heroism. I was made aware of a woman who spent her last dollar in a time where credit was not usable to buy much-needed medicine for a wheelchair-bound neighbor from the local pharmacy. That woman is her neighbor’s hero — she brought an answer when the neighbor had resigned herself to her fate.

I witnessed so many people volunteering at our Community Care Stations, providing water, food and sometimes just an ear to listen and allow the horrors others had seen to get out in the open so they knew they were not alone.

Listening can be heroic. I’ve learned over time that the simple act of listening and letting someone know their fears are real can make a difference and influence someone for the better.

I have watched neighbors help neighbors, our elderly, our disadvantaged, our vulnerable population and our friends. The simple act of bringing food and water to an elderly neighbor who is scared, hasn’t talked to family, has no idea why water isn’t coming out of their faucet and just needs human interaction is heroic.

Your first responders have shown incredible bravery and dedication, but the true heart of resilience shines in the people of Asheville. Their ability to come together, support one another and rebuild after adversity is truly inspiring.

In tough times, the community’s spirit, kindness and determination can create a powerful force for healing and recovery. Whether it’s neighbors helping neighbors or local organizations stepping up to provide aid, the strength of Asheville’s people showcases the deep connections and love that bind them. It’s a beautiful reminder that, even in the face of challenges, hope and unity can prevail.

With that, I challenge all of you to become a hero in Asheville. Do that one thing to someone in need that makes a difference and moves our city that much closer to the greatness that is what I have learned makes Asheville a city of heroes.

Thank you.

Michael Cayse is fire chief for the City of Asheville.