Asheville’s alt-weekly has both captured and contributed to WNC’s evolution

Editor’s note: August marked Xpress’ 30-year anniversary. Throughout September we’ll be celebrating the milestone with articles, photo spreads and reflections from current and former staff members. Thank you for reading Xpress, and please consider becoming a member.

By Rob Mikulak

I’m in the midst of observing some important personal milestones. Early next month — exact date uncertain — will mark my 50th year in journalism. And late last month — Aug. 23, to be exact — marked the 11th anniversary of my layoff from the Asheville Citizen Times, where I was copy desk chief, a position that has largely disappeared from most publications. That was a time of great uncertainty, and frankly, I was marking time until retirement. Corporate greed and ineptitude got me first, however.

Then, in early September 2013, I was approached at a meetup by Jake Frankel, then a reporter for Mountain Xpress, asking if I’d be interested in doing freelance editing. After an interview with Publisher Jeff Fobes, I began my freelance career, and I was rejuvenated. The respect shown to me by everyone at Xpress validated my long and mostly under-the-radar career.

But more than just the ego boost, working for Xpress has made me realize what a vital journalism landscape we have here in Western North Carolina. From the Citizen Times to Xpress to Carolina Public Press to Asheville Watchdog to WLOS to the newest addition, 828NewsNow, and several radio stations, glossy magazines, news websites and myriad weekly newspapers, WNC has a vibrant media scene that rivals much larger metropolitan areas. I am proud of and excited by my association with Xpress and the dedicated and creative people I’ve worked with there.

And what a creative bunch they are. The roster of full-time journalists and freelancers has included musicians, novelists, poets, artists, chefs, actors, screenwriters, historians and numerous other creative professions. They all bring a wide range of knowledge, talent and perspective that hones their skills in telling the stories that make WNC such a compelling place to live and visit.

My journalism career has included daily newspapers, weeklies, semiweeklies, trade publications and online news sources. Much has changed in the industry since 1974, when I worked with a manual typewriter, hot wax that held copy, photos and ads onto layout boards, and Xacto knives that occasionally drew blood if your hand slipped.

Then came the age of computers the size of file cabinets and joysticks that sent many editors running to orthopedists to treat severe cases of carpal tunnel syndrome. Spellcheck? What was that? That’s what dictionaries were for. Pagination systems allowed editors to assemble entire pages at once but still required hot wax and Xacto knives (and sliced fingers) to put together.

Finally came the desktop publication revolution, which steadily eliminated the need for humans to do many previously necessary tasks. In the process, numerous talented, hardworking journalists lost their livelihoods.

But journalists by nature are stubborn and resourceful. Lay me off? Well, I’ll find other ways to make a living in my chosen field. Shut down the newspaper? Then I’ll start my own, probably online these days. No advertising revenue? Then I’ll start a nonprofit news platform.

Some newspapers, however, have managed to stay in business, grow and thrive. Fortunately for Asheville and WNC, Mountain Xpress is one. Since moving here in 2002, I have seen Xpress transform from an edgy, quirky publication to the strong, serious news and cultural resource it is today — without sacrificing its trademark uniqueness. If you’re lucky enough to have Xpress issues from 30 years ago (or 20 or even 10), you’ll notice many differences in look and content but not in its commitment to capture the unique vibe of this region.

And the public has responded, as evidenced by Xpress’ longevity, advertising base and loyal readership. How loyal? Just ask the Xpress staff members who collect, sort and tally the tens of thousands of ballots cast in the yearly Best of WNC contest. Or ask the calendar editors at Xpress who compile the robust listings that businesses and organizations clamor to get into each week. Or ask the numerous locals and tourists you see consulting Xpress’ articles, calendars and ads that guide the use of their time and resources. I’ll bet you’re one of those people.

Moreover, Xpress has captured the variety and evolution of the people of the region. If anything, Xpress has been ahead of the curve in embracing and celebrating the diversity (if that word offends you, go read a different publication) of the people, professions, interests, beliefs and livelihoods that bolster WNC’s uniqueness.

I doubt I’ll be around to celebrate Xpress’ 50th anniversary, but if the next 20 are like the first 30, then the people of WNC will be the biggest winners.

Rob Mikulak has worked in journalism since 1974 as a reporter (in his early days) but mostly as an editor on daily and nondaily newspapers, magazines and trade publications in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and the Dakotas. In addition to Mountain Xpress, his freelance work includes Carolina Public Press, Chiron Publications and marketing agencies in Asheville. He also worked for six seasons as an usher for the Asheville Tourists baseball team.