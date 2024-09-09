Letter: When zoning and politics collide

I was very disappointed to read reports that the Trump-appointee blueprint, Project 2025, explicitly supports single-family zoning, which would push me back toward the Democrats from whom I departed, largely over zoning, except for its continuation in Democrat-controlled Asheville, Buncombe and the (Harris) Bay Area.

Until Asheville, like San Francisco, funds abortions or at least forces North Carolina to stop it, I couldn’t endorse single-family zoners at any level. From Haw Creek to the West Bank, zoning principles are universal. Think globally, act locally. Unfortunately, the abortion rights movement does neither, while Trump appointees do both. They are not their parents’ Tea Party.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester