Community embraced Xpress — and it showed

By Wanda Edney

Where did the time go? I cannot believe Mountain Xpress is celebrating 30 years.

Publisher Jeff Fobes had steered the newspaper’s metamorphosis from Green Line to Mountain Xpress about a year before I came on board. My background was in advertising sales, and I was part of the sales management team for the New York Times’ regional newspaper in Hendersonville. Mountain Xpress was a breath of fresh air for me and the Asheville area. The opportunity I saw for the future of our weekly alternative newspaper was incredible.

When I accepted the position of advertising director, I managed two salespeople (James Fisher and Robert Feirstein). We made a great team, but it was not long until we had five outside salespeople, two classified inside salespeople and an advertising assistant. We were funded and kept afloat by wonderful, caring local support. It was my goal to make us self-sufficient.

The community embraced us for our fresh and honest view of the news. The staff writers were always looking for stories of interest. The news we published was presented with the utmost professionalism and accuracy. We successfully branched out Xpress’ distribution to reach beyond Asheville to Hendersonville, Waynesville and many other areas of Western North Carolina.

When I resigned in January 2003, the paper was a magnificent 106 pages. That page count tells how much the area embraced the Mountain Xpress and how important it is to the WNC market.

Happy anniversary, Mountain Xpress!

Wanda Edney is happily retired and enjoys spending time with her husband of 46 years, Michael Edney.

