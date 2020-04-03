COVIDtown Crier: April 01, 2020

Paradise lost

With Buncombe County’s streets and sidewalks all but empty of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, skateboarders and graffiti artists are reveling in the wide open spaces — then returning home, disgusted, just as quickly as they appeared.

“There’s no thrill of the chase — or of being chased, I guess,” says skater Tyler Gruden, who raised his middle finger when asked for his age. “No grannies or bearded hipsters to give you stank eye — it sucks.”

“It’s some real Malcolm Gladwell shit,“ says Gruden’s kickflipping companion, who claims his birth name is “Ovaltine.” He also asks that readers listen to one of his four podcasts,“ particularly the one about the connection between purebred dogs and global warming. Please and thank you.”

Area taggers have experienced a similar sense of what acclaimed artist $mudge refers to as “that roller-coaster stomach feeling.” The Mr. Brainwash acolyte says that she “got within inches” of making her mark on “a very signifi- cant and famous piece of Asheville architecture” when she realized it was “all too easy” and bailed.

“Maybe if a bunch of COVID deniers come through to ‘wait it out,’ I can get some proper work done,” she says. “Until then, I’m afraid I’ve got tagger’s block.”