Letter: Pick leaders who choose safety over ideology

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As Asheville approaches the November elections, we face a crucial choice about our community’s future. Council member Kim Roney, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, seeks reelection, advocating far-left ideologies over practical community solutions.

The most recent point of concern is her opposition to placing school resource officers in our schools, a stance officially recorded in the minutes of the Asheville City Council’s March 12 meeting. Her resistance to this measure, which aims to protect our students, emphasizes her preference for ideological priorities over effective, community-focused policies. This decision goes beyond individual preferences; it’s about ensuring fundamental security in our schools.

This election is an opportunity for Asheville to choose governance that balances safety, fiscal responsibility and community welfare. We must critically assess the potential impact of electing officials who might favor radical changes, potentially leading to instability and discord.

We need leaders who support realistic and inclusive solutions that address the needs and aspirations of all Asheville citizens. Let’s prioritize candidates who propose practical policies to ensure our city remains a safe, thriving place.

As the election nears, I urge my fellow residents to consider the kind of leadership that will truly represent our community. Let’s vote for a future that enhances Asheville’s safety, prosperity and unity.

— Jim Fulton
Arden

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.