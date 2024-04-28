Letter: Pick leaders who choose safety over ideology

As Asheville approaches the November elections, we face a crucial choice about our community’s future. Council member Kim Roney, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, seeks reelection, advocating far-left ideologies over practical community solutions.

The most recent point of concern is her opposition to placing school resource officers in our schools, a stance officially recorded in the minutes of the Asheville City Council’s March 12 meeting. Her resistance to this measure, which aims to protect our students, emphasizes her preference for ideological priorities over effective, community-focused policies. This decision goes beyond individual preferences; it’s about ensuring fundamental security in our schools.

This election is an opportunity for Asheville to choose governance that balances safety, fiscal responsibility and community welfare. We must critically assess the potential impact of electing officials who might favor radical changes, potentially leading to instability and discord.

We need leaders who support realistic and inclusive solutions that address the needs and aspirations of all Asheville citizens. Let’s prioritize candidates who propose practical policies to ensure our city remains a safe, thriving place.

As the election nears, I urge my fellow residents to consider the kind of leadership that will truly represent our community. Let’s vote for a future that enhances Asheville’s safety, prosperity and unity.

— Jim Fulton

Arden