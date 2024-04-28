Letter: Where is our land ethic?

I have lived in many places where development has severely impacted the environment, and other places where counties and municipalities have done a better job of balancing conservation and economic growth. It is apparent that Buncombe County is one of the former, as we are rapidly losing habitat, and water quality is no longer improving.

I believe we must do better and recommend that we become familiar with the following plans: The Southeast Conservation Blueprint [avl.mx/pry1], Buncombe County’s Farmland Preservation Program [avl.mx/cgu], Buncombe County’s 2043 Comprehensive Plan [avl.mx/dlv] and the N.C. Natural Heritage Program’s Biodiversity and Wildlife Habitat Assessment [avl.mx/dlw].

Let’s contact our elected officials and let them know that you value our natural resources, wish they would think more about habitat and consider these plans. All of us can also benefit our community by landscaping with native plants and removing invasives in our backyard.

—Phil Baigas

Weaverville