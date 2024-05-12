Letter: Let’s get profit out of health care

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Health care administrators are business folk. They generally have a Master of Business Administration degree. They follow that with a short time spent learning how to manipulate the available monies within health care. They do not provide health care. Their role is to keep the money flowing so the community has health care. The experts (physicians and nurses) tell administration what things are needed. The administrator’s obligation is to provide those things.

The Medicare and Medicaid programs in our country were put in place in 1965 to provide health care during retirement years and care for those unable to pay for their own. These systems were susceptible to fraud and abuse. To maintain the solvency of these programs, DRGs (Diagnosis-Related Groups) were enacted in 1983 as a regulating device to stop these abuses. Many small community hospitals across our country didn’t survive these changes. It felt like money was taken away or no longer available.

The International Journal of Health Services in Volume 51(1) of 2021, pages 67-89, addresses these concerns in its article, “For-Profit Hospitals Have Thrived Because of Generous Public Reimbursement Schemes, Not Greater Efficiency: A Multi-Country Case Study.” Research reveals public hospitals and nonprofit hospitals produce better patient outcomes than the for-profit ones.

All excess monies within a health care system were at one time reserved to provide the same level of care to the most unfortunate among us. These extra funds were also held in trust to provide for the maintenance of facilities, the purchase of new and improved equipment, and construction of new facilities.

Please join me in petitioning our representative, Rep. Chuck Edwards, to introduce the necessary legislation in the People’s House in Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives, to repeal the ability to profit from pain, misery, illness, infection and death. Let’s make WNC the home of the people who changed the country!

— Jill McMahon
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.