It’s time we stopped honoring racists

Despite the peacekeeping efforts of good people like myself, a battle continues to rage about what to do with old Confederate monuments in these polarized times, when not everyone considers treason and racism to be worthy of veneration. Though their side has suffered some major defeats in the last few years, many people still believe that these beautiful examples of Lost Cause propaganda should not be torn down but rather “contextualized” so as to make the choice of honoree seem marginally less nauseating to the contemporary viewer.

Here at home, for instance, a recent commentary by retired history professor Milton Ready (“Down by Law: The Monumental Toppling of Zeb Vance”) suggested, in a tone of almost wistful longing, that the now-defunct Vance Monument could have been supplemented with some sort of explanatory marker designed to encourage an “affirming yet critical” understanding of our iconic governor and his morally messy past.

Somewhat more forcefully, I proposed in a follow-up letter to the editor (“Getting Zeb Vance’s Context Just Right”) that the magnificent obelisk should be rebuilt just like new, except with the contextualizing words “Champion of White Supremacy” and “Scourge of African Savages” chiseled into the pedestal underneath the name Zebulon Baird Vance. That way, people would have a better feel for why he was so popular back in the day.

My wife said I should have used stronger language, but I didn’t want to be confrontational. I really just wanted to start a healthy conversation with skeptics who, for whatever reason, might have misgivings about Western North Carolina’s great statesman, orator, rebel soldier and world-class race-baiter.

In the midst of this scholarly exchange, however, an online reader identified only as “MV” posed a thought-provoking question: If the Vance Monument was so bad, why weren’t people also demanding that the name Asheville be changed?

One hears that a lot. It’s kind of the go-to argument for folks who want to shut down any criticism of The Way Things Have Always Been.

After all, Asheville’s namesake, early North Carolina Gov. Samuel Ashe, did enslave lots of human beings — more than the Vance family, in fact. As did, for that matter, the namesakes of numerous other cities, counties and towns in the area (including Buncombe and my own beloved Madison and Marshall). So, what about them?

The tone of MV’s comment suggested that he/she/they felt it would be unthinkable to rename a whole city merely to remove a slaveholding taint.

But is that really so?

Sure, there may be disagreements over what other name could possibly do justice to the quirky little city that I like to think of as the Muncie, Ind., of the South. In light of the Asheville Watchdog’s recent multipart exposé on the decline of the downtown, I might be tempted to propose something like Squalor City or Lawlesstown.

Then again, maybe not. As my fellow Marshall residents can tell you, people in our big sister upriver can be very provincial, and you never know how they’ll react to suggestions from outsiders.

Practical roadblocks might prove daunting, too. I remember a couple of years ago people were talking about renaming Asheville streets, but the idea died the death of a lizard when business owners complained that it would cost them too much to make the transition.

In theory, though, the concept of changing the names of towns, cities and streets appears to be a perfectly sensible way to remove embarrassing references to prior infamies. To see why, let’s try a little thought experiment.

Imagine there’s a small town called Bondageville, named after its distinguished founder, Samuel Ashe Bondage. One hundred years after the founder’s death, an enterprising historian discovers a diary in which old Bondage boasts about kidnapping, raping and torturing one girl and allowing a second kidnapped girl under his control to be raped and tortured. As the historian turns the pages, he learns that Bondage did this to hundreds of girls.

Would the residents want to change the town’s name? Would any local even stand up at the town meeting in defense of long-gone Bondage?

Now think about what it meant to be a slaveholder from a moral rather than a strictly legalistic perspective. By definition, the man was a kidnapper because all enslaved people were held against their will. Many slaveholders also routinely ravished enslaved girls who could not possibly have given consent because they possessed no freedom within which choice could be exercised.

Even if he didn’t rape enslaved girls himself, the slaveholder at least had a business incentive to turn a blind eye to rapes committed by others, such as overseers, because the master could then claim any resulting chattel either for sale or forced labor. And the slaveholder was free to torture the enslaved people in his possession (by whipping, say) on mere suspicion of disobedience — or, indeed, for no reason at all.

Do the math, and we have conclusive evidence that every slaveholder after whom a county, city, town or street is named was at the very least a kidnapper — a mass kidnapper of adults and children, no less — and we have reason to suspect that many were also rapists, human traffickers and torturers. Every slaveholder was also an extortionist who obtained valuable labor by force or threat of force. Add, where applicable, Confederate treason into the mix, and we’re talking about some pretty bad dudes.

Would you say that what’s done is done, it’s time to let bygones be bygones, and it shouldn’t matter what evils our namesakes committed long ago? Then, why did you find the Bondageville hypothetical troubling?

Would you say that we’re used to these familiar names, and change makes us uncomfortable? At one time, people were used to slavery, and some expressed annoyance at the very idea of tampering with tradition.

Would you say that it’s wrong to judge people in the past by today’s more enlightened values? Don’t make me laugh.

Would you say that it costs too much money to change place names, particularly for innocent businesses and residents?

Oops, that last one may have some merit. It’s why the chair of the African American Heritage Commission came out against changing Asheville street names.

But cost is merely a pragmatic, not a principled objection. Many worthy projects are too expensive or inconvenient to fully undertake. That doesn’t make the goal any less worthwhile. As Preacher in the movie Pale Rider asked, how much is it worth to have a clear conscience?

So, I’ll bite the bullet and propose that, to the extent practicable, we really should look into changing some of those odious slaveholder names, if we can accomplish the task in a cost-tolerable fashion. Asheville wasn’t always called Asheville, you know. Marshall wasn’t always Marshall.

It might be hard to rename everything all at once, but according to Wikipedia, dozens of places have managed the feat — and for far more quotidian reasons than the moral imperative we’re talking about here. Maybe the smaller towns can lead the way.

The concept is not unthinkable. What is unthinkable is making excuses for criminals and calling it historical nuance. Which brings us back to those damn Confederate monuments, doesn’t it?

Peter Robbins is a retired lawyer who lives near Marshall.