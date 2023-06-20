Letter: A clarion call to end war enabling

It has been interesting and exasperating to read some of the responses to Bill Branyon’s thoughtfully researched and crafted commentary about the views of Jack Cecil’s ancestor, Lord Robert Cecil [“Dear John Francis Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil IV (Jack),” May 10, Xpress]. Presented as a warning to those of us alive now, it is perhaps too intellectually challenging for some folks to see the serious issues that our country and the world have, thus far, refused to meaningfully address to the peril of life on Earth.

Einstein said: “The splitting of the atom has changed everything, save our mode of thinking. Thus, we drift toward unparalleled catastrophe.” It is our thinking about conflict and our relationship to our natural environment that has got to evolve past our primitive brains. What is the logic of destroying nations, their peoples and environments to achieve some perceived safety? It is the complete absence of logic! War is the ultimate stupidity. It must end!

As long as we remain stupid, those who profit from war will gladly create the next one and the next one and the next one.

Bill’s article was a clarion call to end our enabling. Sadly, most eyes and ears are not able to see or hear.

Einstein also said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Can we even imagine a world in which war is abolished? In which resources are shared, in which communities and societies are strong because they invest in what lifts up human beings and the natural world?

War and climate disruption/pollution/human disease and environmental disintegration are related. If humans are such evolved creatures, why do we still depend on the threat of mass destruction and war to achieve security? We need to be about the business of protecting our natural environment, seeing humanity as part of the web of all life on Earth. More industries manufacturing weapons parts and destroying hundreds of acres of pristine forests and the living webs within them is the opposite of what our community needs to truly thrive.

— Anne Craig
Asheville

