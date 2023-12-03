I’m an avid cyclist and a North Asheville resident. I would be in “full support” of reconfiguring Merrimon Avenue from Luella’s Bar-B-Que north. The bike lanes are not only “not used” but take up too much width. A narrower scale might’ve made more sense to accommodate everyone.
Please consider this moving forward for the downtown lanes.
— Richard LaBrie Asheville
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
2 thoughts on “Letter: A cyclist’s take on Asheville’s bike lanes”
But the Merrimon bike lanes fit my Miata perfectly!
Folks, folks, folks!
When will we realize that the bike lanes did NOT drive the Merrimon Road Diet. The road diet was the main goal.
If bike lanes had not been installed on each side, the main 3 traffic lanes could not have been made signficantly wider, lest the multitude of impatient drivers in our fair city would have attempted to pass around slowed vehicles. So bike lanes or no bike lanes, the road diet would have been pretty much the same.
Now granted, Merrimon is a pretty dumb road to ride a bike on when Kimberly exists; particularly when you consider that the Merrimon bike lanes end at Luella’s (my conclusion: bikers like decent barbecue). But adding bike lanes to the diet was simply political pandering by our Council for the votes of the cycle community and the hard core’s like Mike Sule (aka, let’s waste a lot of time and energy on Patton Ave. bike lanes). It was a “no-brainer” when you consdier that part of the road couldn’t have been used for anything else anyhow.
Back to the road diet. Based on traffic count, Merrimon was going to be a “marginal” conversion. Road diets work great under certain critera, but too much traffic and they don’t perform as well. That’s very likely Merrimon’s case.
NCDOT and the City have done a pitiful job of communicating anything much, really, to the discussion and controversy over the diet. Again, the whole bike lane thing is a “non-issue”. Regarding added delays, yes they now do exist. But all of that has to be balanced against the SAFETY of the road; which for my understanding was terrible.
Of course, Asheville and NCDOT and APD (because they “own” many or Asheville’s roads) DON’T have a formal program for monitoring accidents (number and severity) by road…. (yes I asked for this via Public Records Request)…and like most every other major city. In fairness, they do meeet informally and periodically to “talk” about accidents on various roads to determine if speed limits or other factors should be changed. So the point is, will they have good PRE/POST accident data to use when the evaluation is completed for the Merrimon diet?
I don’t think anyone can dispute that the diet slowed things up and stopped (for the most part) the insane weaving back and forth between lanes by many drivers (thinking they were getting somewhere faster……right, maybe 10 seconds worth). And I’m certain that weaving caused a good many accidents.
IF NCDOT and the CIty have good accident data that showed a SIGNIFICANT decrease, would citizens be willing to put up with the delays? This, is the real CRUX of the road diet debate. NOT BIKE LANES.
Thank you for accomodating my rant!