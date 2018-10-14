Letter: A lesson about voting

In fall 2016, I traveled to Asheville from South Carolina to encourage residents of Western North Carolina to register to vote by supplying nonpartisan voter registration forms. To my dismay, many of Asheville’s downtown retail employees, mostly young people in their 20s, often responded to our message with disdain, telling us, “I am above politics.”
If I met each of them again as we approach the midterm elections, I would respond to the same comment saying: “Look at the results we got partly because you failed to make your voice heard in 2016. Use this November’s election as an opportunity to exercise your voting rights to help make changes in the House of Representatives, the institution most able to counter the negative effects of the immoral, incompetent and possibly criminal administration that currently holds the White House. “
Although I would recommend your voting for Democrats, I’d be just as happy if you would register to vote and exercise this basic constitutional privilege.
— Nikki Grumbine
Greenville, S.C.
