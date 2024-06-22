Letter: A pass on Edwards’ senseless census idea

By recently recycling his No Representation Without Legal Immigration Act into the Equal Representation Act, it seems that Rep. Chuck Edwards channeled “Oops! …I Did It Again,” only he probably can’t dance and is surely less adult than Britney Spears. Whatever this “successful” legislation is titled, it’s still a tired repeat of his original un-American Constitution-shredding act.

Perhaps Chuck hopes to sell off his burger franchises and then audition before Terrified-Of-Convictions (in every sense of the word) DJ Trump for the unholy job of setting up concentration camps across the nation to imprison 11 million or more “illegal” immigrants. It’s our neighbors who boxer-shorts Donnie wants to snatch from their homes and workplaces in a massive Gestapo-ish mobilization if he becomes the Real-And-Also-Plays-One-On-TV president again.

Chuck, I’ve got a bargain for you. When every state gets its number of senators based only on population — sorry Wyoming, Vermont, North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana and so on — and when the president is elected by popular vote nationwide, then maybe we can trade an undemocratic Electoral College for your senseless census idea. Nah, never mind. Your ethnic cleansing nightmare isn’t worth accepting for any price.

By the way, the “ERA” should be considered owned by us “woke” people, in the form of the Equal Rights Amendment. Now, if your intention is to revive that ERA and make equal rights for women the law of the land in our Constitution, I’m with you, buddy.

— Paul Weichselbaum

Hendersonville

Editor’s note: The writer reports donating to Caleb Rudow’s campaign “to win the District 11 seat and restore honor to our representation in Congress.”