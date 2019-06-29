Letter: A poor choice to reduce recycling pickup

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners renewed Waste Pro’s contract with a 25% reduction in service. This reduction comes in the form of allowing Waste Pro to cut back recycling collection to once every two weeks. I and, from what I observe, most of my neighbors have almost equal amounts of recyclables and nonrecyclables. This change places an extreme burden on us to store recycling for an extra week.

Cutting back on this service only encourages people to put more recyclable material into their regular trash. This is extremely unfortunate, and once again our county commissioners have let down the people they represent.

Although I have been very pleased with Waste Pro’s service since they took over collection from GDS, I am dismayed that the county commissioners allowed this contract to be renewed for five years with such a major reduction in service.

This is particularly hypocritical as Asheville benefits from marketing itself as an environmentally responsible community. Clearly, not the case.

This was a poor choice for our county commissioners to make, and they should be held accountable at election time.

— Alan J. Lipsky

Arden