Letter: A saintly act of charity

Grocery stores in Asheville and Hendersonville supply funding to schools for the purchasing of updated school technology. I wish grocery stores in Asheville and Hendersonville likewise would supply funding to the main homeless shelters in Asheville and Hendersonville to help these standalones remain in business and to continue to serve Asheville and Hendersonville’s poor!
Were Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity to open homeless shelters in Asheville and Brevard, grocery stores would make charitable donations to these Missionaries of Charity homeless shelters, both because it would be great PR for grocery stores, as well as to help these Missionaries of Charity homeless shelters stay in business and be able to continue to serve the poorest of the poor.
The main homeless shelters in Asheville and Hendersonville may not have a fancy name like Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity does, but they are the equivalent of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity because they likewise serve the poorest of the poor!
So I’m hoping that grocery stores in Asheville and Hendersonville will support them like they’d support a Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity homeless mission were ones to open in Asheville and Hendersonville!
What could be a more saintly act of charity than helping a homeless shelter feed, clothe and shelter the poorest of the poor?
— Richard D. Pope
Hendersonville
