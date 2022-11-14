Letter: A threat to our voting rights

We are facing one of the gravest challenges to our democracy and voting rights here in North Carolina: The Moore v. Harper case brought by two North Carolina Republican legislators to the U.S. Supreme Court. The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the partisan gerrymandered congressional district maps that the Republican-controlled state legislature had devised. This case is set to be heard on Dec. 7.

This deeply concerns me for several reasons. I personally have been monitoring the Buncombe County Board of Elections’ meetings weekly since July and have been impressed with the transparent and procedurally correct manner in which they have proceeded to deal with many challenging issues and still continue with the big job of processing mail-in ballots, checking that everything on the mailed early voting ballot envelope and ballot match up and meet the strict criteria for inclusion in the count. This has restored my faith in the integrity of our electoral system.

Our courts and not local politicians need to make the decisions as to whether submitted district voting maps are fair. I call on the U.S. Supreme Court to back the finding of the North Carolina courts and reject this blatant and unfair partisan tactic to interfere with safe and fair elections in North Carolina.

— Catherine Anne Walsh

Asheville