Letter: A wish for West Asheville

It suddenly occurred to me this afternoon to wonder why somebody hasn’t opened a movie theater in West Asheville.

It would be much easier to get to than the AMC, the big theaters on Hendersonville Road and in Biltmore Park, and the Fine Arts and Grail Moviehouse downtown. If l had the money to invest in such a project, l would do it in a heartbeat.

— Penelope B. Stephens

Asheville

Editor’s note: Longtime Asheville residents may recall that West Asheville did once have a movie theater, the Isis Theater, which showed its last film in 1957 (see “Isis, Arise” on the Xpress website). The building now houses Isis Music Hall.