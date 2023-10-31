Letter: Aim for better than painless pet euthanasia

Since local overpopulation policies start with pets, I have thoughts on improving pet euthanasia, which is that I think we can do better than painless; should not be satisfied with painless methods; and without worries about addiction, withdrawal or productivity, make use of euphoric drugs and perhaps even prolong euthanasia with such drugs until withdrawal becomes a concern.

Now, the local animal shelter would naturally be concerned with cost and security, these drugs being a target for theft for them and their normal suppliers, but if they can connect to and affordably test supplies no longer needed for local police evidence, which may already be tested and secured for evidence purposes, then I have every reason to believe it may be possible to affordably make pet euthanasia better than painless.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester