Letter: Amen’s diversity celebration delivered

On March 10, an International Women’s Celebration Concert for Human Harmony took place at Ambrose West [with] producer Rah Amen [“Cosmic connections: Diversity Productions’ Multicultural Musical Events Promote Harmony,” Jan. 23, Xpress]. He was asked by friends to duplicate in Asheville his successful events that also addressed and welcomed diversity. Since his arrival, he has been organizing and fundraising for a series of these events.

He pulled a wealth of regional talent together on a shoestring budget. A striking poster highlighted the show, which included Glenis Redmond protege poet Starry Walker. Laced with intensity, her poetry portrayed strong images from ancestral to current times. Nigerian priestess Yeye Osunyemi shared earth wisdom woven into prayers. Dance band April B. & the Cool and a host of others provided original, cultural and connecting music, prose and poetry.

This concert offered connection to others’ pain, ways of life, herstory, creativity and wisdom. This event shared a richness and broadening of lives, with opportunities for deep listening.

Rah Amen is fundraising to create more concerts, inviting people to come together in celebration of humanity, diversity and acceptance. Check the Ambrose West calendar and don’t miss the next one!

— Roberta Greenspan and Deb Criss

Cuddle in the Cosmos music duo

Asheville