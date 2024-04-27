Letter: More input needed on school library book bans

[Regarding “Exposure to Darkness: School Library Book Bans Come to Buncombe,” April 3, Xpress:]

Are educators the best people to decide what books to ban for student libraries? Absolutely not.

Such decisions should be made by educators, students and parents. Not all educators have their finger on the pulse of what is going on with students and parents. They should not decide what’s best for everyone.

Thanks for letting me share my thoughts.

— Cathy Alexander

Candler