Letter: Send a message about bear cub incident

On April 16 in Asheville, a very unfortunate event occurred by the hands of humans that irreversibly altered the lives of a family of bears.

As reported in the news nationwide, these people took it upon themselves to remove two bear cubs from a tree. One cub was dropped and injured; the other fled and has not been found. The latest report is that the injured cub is in poor condition, and the one that fled may be on its own, unable to survive without its mother.

As humans, it is our responsibility to protect wildlife, report when there is mistreatment and uphold consequences for mistreatment, as it is unlawful to interfere. Unfortunately, in this incident, the people have not been held accountable. No charges have been filed, and their identity has been protected.

Please sign this petition [avl.mx/dnb] to not only uphold the law against interfering with wildlife but also to send a message that anytime someone interferes with wild animals, there will be consequences. Be the voice!

— Renee Ripp

Asheville

Editor’s note: On April 23, Fox Carolina News reported that the injured bear cub was was doing “just fine” in a rehabilitation center. If it is eligible for release, it would likely be released as an independent bear in eight-nine months.