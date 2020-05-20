Letter: Animal-free diet also helps the planet

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding the “Get Involved” box in the article, “A Planet Apart: WNC Celebrates Socially Distant Earth Day,” April 22, Xpress]: As animal agriculture is one of the largest contributors of human-made greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation and water pollution, an animal-free diet would have been another at-home opportunity on Earth Day. To have done nothing was not a choice: Every time we eat, we make a choice to help or to harm. We make this choice several times a day, every day.

Factory farms are also a pandemic risk. “If you actually want to create global pandemics, then build factory farms,” said Michael Greger, the author of Bird Flu: A Virus of Our Own Hatching. While scientists believe the novel coronavirus originated in wild bats, highly pathogenic strains of H5N1 bird flu are linked to poultry farms in China (“The Meat We Eat Is a Pandemic Risk, Too,” Vox).

The American Conservative agrees: “Packing thousands of drugged-up animals in metal sheds, ignoring health concerns, makes perfect breeding grounds for pandemic” (“Multinational Meat Farms Could Be Making Us Sick”).

Legislation proposed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) imposes a moratorium on the U.S.’s biggest factory farms and phases them out altogether by 2040. In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic gained traction, the conservative magazine National Review carried a piece arguing that “if you reflect on this issue with an open mind, you’ll agree that ending factory farms is a good idea — even if Cory Booker thinks that it is.”

While we should support the legislation, we should adopt an animal-free diet now. COVID-19 did not stop the climate clock. [Vegan Outreach’s] 10 Weeks to Vegan [challenge] will send you a free email each week full of tips and resources to help you make the switch to eating vegan.

— Lynda Cozart
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.