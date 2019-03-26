Letter: Another reason to tax the rich

What platitudinous liberals like Julie Mayfield and Bernie Sanders don’t get is that helping the poor is not enough reason to tax the rich, since that will just be debated till doomsday with Detroit/Venezuela scenarios questioning whether the poor materially benefit.

If we want to tax the rich, we need a movement to tax the rich that can stand independently of promised welfare programs like free tuition or better special education. We need to be willing to tax the rich for the pure sake of taxing the rich; for pure spite as Seinfeld would say, something the platitude-spewers so lack that workers even turn to Trump, the guaranteed benefit being psychological, not necessarily material, guaranteed by the law of conservation of self-confidence, not wealth.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester