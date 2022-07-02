I read with great interest Susan Fletcher’s article in the June 8 issue on management and sustainable use of the national forestlands here in WNC [“Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests,” Xpress]. As a recent retiree of the national forest’s headquarters, now translocated to Maggie Valley, I can say that that she was spot on.
Forest Service plans are not without controversy on management schemes, and there has certainly been a shift away from extraction uses like timbering. Gifford Pinchot himself pinned it many decades ago in declaring that he doubted that future foresters would truly understand the diverse ecosystems of the Southern Appalachian Mountains in their management decisions. I look forward to reviewing more detail on the plan elements and how they can affect the community here.
— Mike Kaczor
Maggie Valley
One thought on “Letter: Argument for logging was spot on”
And I quote from the deep missive above… “As a recent retiree of the national forest’s headquarters, now translocated to Maggie Valley, I can say that that she was spot on.” All I can say is…. God save us… and our native forests…. from the timber extractors and their ludicrous -or in this particular case- sparse to the point of nothing- plans to log our forest in order to “restore their health”. Please, enough, okay? No one except the co-opted (and the just completely out of it) are buying into this foolishness.