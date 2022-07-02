Letter: Argument for logging was spot on

I read with great interest Susan Fletcher’s article in the June 8 issue on management and sustainable use of the national forestlands here in WNC [“Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests,” Xpress]. As a recent retiree of the national forest’s headquarters, now translocated to Maggie Valley, I can say that that she was spot on.

Forest Service plans are not without controversy on management schemes, and there has certainly been a shift away from extraction uses like timbering. Gifford Pinchot himself pinned it many decades ago in declaring that he doubted that future foresters would truly understand the diverse ecosystems of the Southern Appalachian Mountains in their management decisions. I look forward to reviewing more detail on the plan elements and how they can affect the community here.

— Mike Kaczor

Maggie Valley