Letter: Asheville doesn’t understand tourism’s value

[Regarding “TDA Discusses Concerns Over the Decline in Tourism,” Sept. 6, Xpress:]

As someone who grew up in a city for 50 years that had and has its economic fortunes still based on tourism, I believe Asheville, sadly, doesn’t understand the value of tourism and of having a safe, invigorated downtown, strong law enforcement and just sentencing for those found guilty of breaking the law throughout the city and county.

Many local Ashevilleans complain about tourists because they don’t understand that the revenue they bring affects their daily lives in a positive way.

We sorely need our politicians to take off their rose-colored glasses to address crime and vagrancy. Time is running out.

Asheville can either come out as a gleaming example of a wonderful city that attracts tourists, culture and economic prosperity or we can continue down the current road, where, at some point, there will be no turning back from the city destroying itself.

— Barry Shoor

Asheville