In the area of diversity in hiring, Asheville is just as segregated, racist and unequal as it ever was, and while whites promote Asheville as a tourist and artistic mecca, African Americans are still cleaning rooms in expensive hotels instead of front desk or management positions and not being hired in banks, restaurants and trendy bars in downtown, Biltmore and West Asheville.
Don’t believe the hype; I regret that because of family illnesses and death, I had to return here and see this economic apartheid and old-school segregation. Asheville’s so-called progressives don’t see it, or if they do, they do not admit or say anything or work to change it. You Can’t Go Home Again.
— Johnny Penley
Asheville
Editor’s note: For more on Asheville’s history, Penley included a link to an oral history interview with him and his father, James Etheridge “Jim” Penley, who died Sept. 1, conducted in 2018 through the North Carolina Room at Pack Library: avl.mx/6uj
2 thoughts on “Letter: Asheville, racist and unequal as it ever was”
Up next hiring quotas that harm productivity. And once it happens, don’t for one second assume that those who are hired under them and can barely function will be able to replaced.
Also Penley assumes there’s a concerted effort to keep blacks out of the jobs market. Yet the people who show up from south of the border don’t seem to have the same problems. And they can’t even speak the language. Maybe it’s your culture that needs and adjustment Mr Penley. Truth will set you free.
You speak the truth Mr. Penley.
The carpetbagging Yankee “progressives” are arguably the most racist and hypocritical fiends you will ever have the misfortune of having live in your midst, let alone allow them to rule over you. They are master of “do as I say, not as I do.” Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. Just remember its the white liberal progressives that need the African-American to vote Democratic at 99% with max turnout to cling to power, yet when they rule they want to keep blacks and working-class whites trapped on their plantation as wage and debt slaves.