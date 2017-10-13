Letter: Asheville should be prepared for war

As you may know, I wrote a letter months ago which was published in Mountain Xpress asking the mayor and the City Council to begin some sort of preparations for war [“Consider Asheville’s Readiness for a Nuclear Strike on U.S.,” Nov. 9, 2016].
North Korea and the United States are on the brink of a serious one. North Korea has nuclear, very advanced cyber war [weapons], as well as biological and chemical weapons.
Based on Donald Trump’s recent statements to North Korea and Kim Jong Un’s replies, I, once again, ask the mayor and City Council to begin making preparations for what seems more and more likely every day. We actually have no idea what North Korea may do in regard to any of the possibilities I mentioned, so we should be prepared for anything.
[See the online article:] http://avl.mx/45x
— John Penley
Asheville
