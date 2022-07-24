Letter: Asheville’s fentanyl crisis

North Carolina made the top of the list on fentanyl deaths last year. According to a February report, the 10 states with the highest fentanyl deaths last year included North Carolina.

Where is fentanyl coming from? Through our southern border.

How much is coming into our nation? It was fact checked by www.wral.com that the Border Patrol seized enough fentanyl to kill every American man, woman and child seven times over. Imagine what amount got through?

Fentanyl is also called “gray death.” Here are articles that claim it can be absorbed through the skin: [avl.mx/bso] and [avl.mx/bsp].

Here are just a few local fentanyl incidents:

1. January 2021. Blueridgenow.com reported police warning that five deaths in 48 hours were suspected to be overdoses of fentanyl.

2. Feb. 7. Charlotte Observer: Six survive overdose at Omni Grove Park Inn.

3. March 4-8: AshevilleRecoveryCenter.com reported police seized 19 kg of fentanyl.

4. March 31. www.wcnc.com: 2.76 pounds of fentanyl; 625,000 lethal doses; called the largest single seizure of fentanyl in Buncombe County history. Also reported by Asheville Citizen Times.

5. April 29. WLOS: 1.1 pounds.

In 2020, WLOS reported $770,000 that was designated for the Asheville police sector is instead going toward other departments or agencies.

With defunding the Asheville police last year, 84 officers were reported by the New York Post to have left the force.

This article explains other reasons for police force exodus from Asheville and other locations: [avl.mx/bsi].

Here is what the Asheville community is up against while continuing to defund their police sector. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, in just eight months last year there were over 72 overdose deaths, so that’s roughly nine deaths per month. That’s more than Asheville’s unsolved and solved murder cases, which also are record-breaking.

WLOS in January 2021 reported: “Study ranks Asheville in top 10% of most violent cities in America.”

Asheville, in this article by Samuel Stebbins of 24/7 Wall St., is among America’s most dangerous cities: [avl.mx/bsk].

AreaVibes reported Asheville’s livability score of 63 (out of 100) with these rankings: amenities, A+; cost of living, D; crime, F; employment, D+; housing, C; schools, C; user ratings, F; total crime, 179% above national average; property crime, 193% above national average. Date and last updated: This data reflects the 2020 calendar year and was released from the FBI in September 2021; this is the most current data available.

Given these facts, do you feel Asheville city leaders should reconsider defunding the police?

— Kristen Burns-Warren

Canton