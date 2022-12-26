Letter: Ask Duke Energy to stop chemical defoliation

This fall, I was greatly distressed by the sudden appearance of large areas of dead vegetation along many sections of Pinners Cove Road (and Mills Gap, Sweeten Creek and other areas of town). And so have my wife and many neighbors. How about you?

It’s been months since Duke Energy defoliated our neighborhood, and yet every time I ride past the 100-yard section of deathly brown hillside approaching my house, I get angry all over again. Even though I thought the issue was resolved by contacting Duke with my concerns and notwithstanding many hours of spiritual reading, meditation, group support meetings and loving kindness affirmations.

In case you haven’t heard, Duke Energy no longer mows weeds alongside the road, clears undergrowth, trims a few tree limbs or cuts down an errant tulip tree sapling that threatens to grow into a power line. They are now spraying an herbicide that kills all plant life in the targeted area near electrical power lines.

It’s heartbreaking. We enjoy living in Asheville because of the ever-present trees, forests and beautiful plant life, surrounded by fellow citizens who share an Earth- and nature-friendly consciousness. We call it our Garden of Eden. Sadly, sections of the roadside now resemble regions of Dante’s “Inferno.” Driving home became no longer an exhilarating trip through a plush green paradise; instead it evoked flashes of Agent Orange-devastated jungle growth in Vietnam. I’ve been angry, sad and feel a sense of betrayal every time I drive to and from the house.

I feel betrayed because Duke emphasizes “its commitment to support the vitality of a healthy ecosystem.” Their web page headline boasts: “Company heightens vegetation management practices to protect endangered wildflower, threatened lizard in Marion County,” Florida. I would like Duke Energy to show the same support for Asheville and Buncombe County residents and our beautiful countryside.

Chemical defoliation creates an environmental eyesore that detracts from the natural beauty, which has gotten uglier and uglier week by week. Herbicide usage is aggressive and invasive. It’s disrespectful and demeaning to the area residents. I’m also concerned about contamination of our well water, erosion of the defoliated hillsides, increased fire hazard from ubiquitous areas of dead vegetation and the threat of the chemical agents to local wildlife.

I’m further upset because Duke Energy is not defoliating the roadsides and residential properties of Biltmore Forest; they are actively running power lines underground for the homeowners there. So if you can afford a million-dollar home, you will be treated respectfully and can still enjoy a plush, green neighborhood.

I encourage everyone to request that Duke Energy stop using chemical defoliants.

— Richard Kownacki

Pinners Cove resident

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Duke Energy with a summary of the letter writer’s points and received a response from spokesperson Jeff Brooks, which said in part:

“To reduce and prevent outages, it’s important that Duke Energy maintains vegetation — especially in our transmission line easement areas, where an outage can affect an entire community. These main lines generally must remain overhead because of operational requirements.

“We are increasingly turning to herbicide applications to ensure longevity of our work and safety of our crews. These targeted, water-based treatments are safe for humans and animals and are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for our vegetation purposes — and they keep power lines clear of tall-growing plants while maintaining low-growing vegetation for wildlife habitats. These are many of the same products used by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and conservation organizations to control undesirable vegetation. This approach is recognized as an industry-best management practice by the International Society of Arboriculture. The products used in our herbicide applications are listed on our website.

“Although there may be browning of leaves after initial application, those leaves and stems will drop. During this transformational process, compatible vegetation such as grasses, weeds, wildflowers and other herbaceous growth can fill in areas once covered with brush — leading to a more self-sustaining state in the right of way.”