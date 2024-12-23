Letter: Athletic facilities must be rebuilt or relocated

[Regarding the Dec. 11 Xpress newsletter question: “Should Asheville rebuild destroyed athletic facilities?”:]

There should be no question but that local athletic facilities should be either rebuilt or relocated. First, it was closure of public swimming pools for lack of caring or money; now it’s soccer, roller hockey, lawn bowling and Lord knows what else.

This city has got to get its priorities in order and invest in its residents. Let Mike DeWine put up the money for McCormick Field and use that money for facilities used every day by the local constituents.

This debate is too typical of Asheville’s pouring money into things visitors mostly care about while the residents be damned.

— Jack Hafeli

Asheville