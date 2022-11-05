Letter: Berthiaume is inclusive coalition builder

At a time when politics feel especially divisive and good stewardship appears increasingly rare, we need Maggie Ullman Berthiaume on Asheville City Council.

Maggie is an inclusive coalition builder. She’s proven effective in her work on sustainability and climate advocacy because she brings people together. Maggie also has the experience in policy to be effective in City Hall.

Maggie has put in the work to listen to Ashevilleans. She has knocked on more doors than any other candidate for City Council. I’ve seen her attend countless forums, engaging with every kind of person about the issues that are important to them.

At a time when we feel divided, Maggie’s campaign is focusing on the things that matter to everyone: affordable housing, a livable city and core city services.

I encourage you to vote for Maggie on Nov. 8 (or vote early through Nov. 5). Maggie is the leader who can get things done for Asheville.

— Hannah Cole

Parent and business owner

Asheville