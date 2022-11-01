Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville

I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council.

Her past experience as Asheville’s first sustainability director, along with her current work consulting to build coalitions to address climate change, place her in a unique position to help Asheville be resilient in the face of our changing climate. Her emphasis on addressing the housing needs of Asheville residents and promoting the delivery of core city services reflect how aware she is of the needs of Asheville residents.

I encourage you to support Maggie Ullman Berthiaume as a candidate for Asheville City Council with your vote. I think Maggie Ullman Berthiaume is committed to offering creative solutions to the changes facing Asheville.

— Woody Thompson

Asheville