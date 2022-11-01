Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville

I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council.
Her past experience as Asheville’s first sustainability director, along with her current work consulting to build coalitions to address climate change, place her in a unique position to help Asheville be resilient in the face of our changing climate. Her emphasis on addressing the housing needs of Asheville residents and promoting the delivery of core city services reflect how aware she is of the needs of Asheville residents.
I encourage you to support Maggie Ullman Berthiaume as a candidate for Asheville City Council with your vote. I think Maggie Ullman Berthiaume is committed to offering creative solutions to the changes facing Asheville.
— Woody Thompson
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.