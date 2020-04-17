Letter: Bike lanes are about safety

I am writing about [Jerry Sternberg’s column], “Expert Idiocy: The Gospel According to Jerry,” published in the March 11 Mountain Xpress.

Specifically, [his] comment about sacrificing “traffic efficiency” with the addition of a bike lane on Charlotte Street.

As a resident of the South Slope, I can tell you downtown Asheville remains dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Visitors and residents love Asheville’s walkable, historic downtown, but many of the city’s worst intersections for pedestrians are located downtown. Furthermore, Asheville ranks first in the state of North Carolina for pedestrian deaths on a per capita basis.

For too long, federal and state funding has favored cars over other modes of transportation. Many communities, including Asheville, have begun to invest in bike lanes and other enhancements, which make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians. These efforts are not about forcing people out of their cars or sacrificing traffic efficiency, but better balancing our transportation infrastructure to make Asheville safer for all residents and visitors — including pedestrians and cyclists.

— Kenneth Walker

Asheville