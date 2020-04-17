Letter: Edney can help steer NC in right direction

I am writing to urge everyone to vote for Sam Edney to represent us in N.C. House District 113. Sam is a deeply thoughtful and knowledgeable person with humanistic values who can help steer North Carolina in the right direction for its citizens to thrive.

One of Sam’s priorities is to expand Medicaid, per the Affordable Care Act. How can we allow more than 500,000 of our citizens to be denied this vital coverage, especially when it is funded by the federal act and not state funds? This refusal to expand Medicaid is more damaging than ever as the coronavirus creates more need than ever.

Also, Sam will work toward the adequate funding of public education in this state so that teachers and students have the facilities and materials they need for the excellent education our kids deserve.

Please support the welfare of all citizens of North Carolina by voting to elect Sam Edney to represent us in Raleigh.

— Ruthie Zaleon

Brevard

Editor’s note: Zaleon reports that she is volunteering with Edney’s campaign.