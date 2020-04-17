Letter: Edney can help steer NC in right direction

I am writing to urge everyone to vote for Sam Edney to represent us in N.C. House District 113. Sam is a deeply thoughtful and knowledgeable person with humanistic values who can help steer North Carolina in the right direction for its citizens to thrive.
One of Sam’s priorities is to expand Medicaid, per the Affordable Care Act. How can we allow more than 500,000 of our citizens to be denied this vital coverage, especially when it is funded by the federal act and not state funds? This refusal to expand Medicaid is more damaging than ever as the coronavirus creates more need than ever.
Also, Sam will work toward the adequate funding of public education in this state so that teachers and students have the facilities and materials they need for the excellent education our kids deserve.
Please support the welfare of all citizens of North Carolina by voting to elect Sam Edney to represent us in Raleigh.
— Ruthie Zaleon
Brevard
Editor’s note: Zaleon reports that she is volunteering with Edney’s campaign.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.