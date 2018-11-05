Letter: Brian Turner represents us well

I have gotten to know Brian [Turner] over the past four years while he has been serving our 116 N.C. [House] District; specifically, he has been very responsive and helpful when I have reached out to him for help with concerns in Sandy Mush, with everything from farms to the internet. I am sure many of you are aware that often politicians do not really pay too much attention to sparsely populated areas such as Sandy Mush, where there are so few votes that it does not matter at the polls if they show up or not. I am most impressed that Brian Turner shows up. He listens. He follows up.

He has never once asked me about someone’s political affiliation when I was taking him around to meet farmers or community members who needed help. This is very important to me because I do not like the divisiveness that is doing damage to our country and communities. Brian understands that when elected, you serve all your community, and I believe he does a good job of trying to do this to the best of his ability. I know I respect him for it. I also respect him for working on bipartisan legislation. No one person, no one political party has all the answers; it is imperative that we work together for the benefit of our community, state and country.

I have learned to pay attention to people’s actions in life, not just their words. I have watched Brian over the past four years. He shows up. He listens. He works hard. As someone who has spent years working on the family farm and as an educator, I know and appreciate a strong work ethic. I expect that from my elected representatives. I believe that Brian Turner will continue to work hard for us.

— Terri Wells

Sandy Mush