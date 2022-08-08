Letter: Business as usual won’t help our community

It has been interesting and provocative to see the letters in Xpress “defending” the Sierra Club from what seems to be considered an attack upon its work by Bill Branyon [“Sierra Club Chimera: WENOCA Chapter Endorsements Are an Environmental Disgrace,” June 29, Xpress]. Bill was calling out the influential organization for its endorsement of incumbents in the last election. Incumbents who have allowed the rapacious overdevelopment of our town without any clear objection or critique.
I’m grateful for the efforts of the Woodfin mayor pro tem and his community to head off the obviously destructive development plans in his town [“Sierra Club Critique Flames Out in Woodfin,” July 13, Xpress]. I also understand the theory behind infill development — to optimize the use of urban space, to lessen sprawl. I’d like to know Peter Robbins’ definition of “properly done” infill.
The infill development I see looks like cookie-cutter box houses, out of character with the neighborhoods they are built in, squeezed onto lots so small there is virtually no green space left. Less than one block from me, four three-story box homes were put on a small lot. Our neighborhood is over 100 years old with a certain sense of place and character, completely violated by this infill development. I don’t care to walk in that part of my neighborhood anymore, remembering the beautiful trees and foliage that are no more. One or two houses built to blend into the character of the neighborhood, preserving some green space, might be properly done infill.
I don’t see this happening in wealthier neighborhoods. I haven’t heard of North Asheville’s Griffing Boulevard Rose Garden Park, Beaver Lake or the Asheville Country Club golf course being sold off for infill development. Yes, two of those places are private property, but eminent domain proceedings could turn them into infill housing as often happens when green private property is conscripted for asphalt highways. And it is not preventing rural sprawl or increasing affordable housing to any appreciable extent. It is making money for developers and putting a strain on public infrastructure and pressure on our environment. And upsetting many citizens.
I believe one point that Bill was trying to make is that business as usual is not going to take us where we need to go as a community resilient to the worsening effects of climate change or one that strives for economic justice for those who live and work here. We need visionary leaders who will think and act creatively. What about the promotion of local light rail, bikeways, sidewalks, comprehensive bus routes? What about bringing the downtown trolleys back to lessen car traffic pressures? What about giving tax breaks to people who preserve green space in their neighborhoods?
Going to visit a friend recently who lives off Sweeten Creek Road, I was shocked to see a huge swath of forested land being cleared. My friend told me that Biltmore Farms is clearing the land to put up 800 apartment units — just scrape all life off the land and build! That’s also what they’ve done to aid and abet the building of the Pratt & Whitney airplane-parts factory. Scrape and build, scrape and build.
Development that defies climate-sensible zoning regulations, that ignores the ecological world it seeks to build upon decreases our resilience to climate change.
Bill has called for a countywide referendum on development, allowing the people a voice in decision-making about the place in which we live. Tourists and developers don’t vote. Maybe that’s why we won’t have a referendum. To the powers that currently be, this town exists for them and the very wealthy who move here for its beauty or, as I have learned, because they consider themselves “climate-change refugees.” If business as usual continues, they will have made the wrong decision.
— Anne Craig
Asheville
Editor’s note: The Citizen Times reported in May that Biltmore Farms sold the Sweeten Creek Road property to a Georgia company, Flournoy Development Group LLC, which plans to build 852 multifamily apartment units on 133 acres of a 331-acre site.
4 thoughts on “Letter: Business as usual won’t help our community”
If Tourism were paying its fair share, we citizens wouldn’t be burdened so much. If we’re going to be expected to function somewhat like Disney characters, shouldn’t we benefit?
I appreciate the shout-out in Anne Craig’s letter to the editor, even if the abrupt and context-free appearance of my name might confuse readers into thinking I had joined some overall defense of the local Sierra Club’s political endorsements. I have not done that.
In response to her query as to my definition of “properly done” infill development, let me refer Ms. Craig to the Sierra Club’s webpage, which identifies infill construction as a “key strategy” for discouraging urban sprawl and fighting climate change: https://www.sierraclub.org/smart-growth-urban-infill. One of the links will take her to a 117-page guidebook that provides examples of good and bad infill (with pictures). I cited this webpage in my online comments that appear after Bill Branyon’s original piece. For those who don’t trust the Sierra Club, an even more detailed guide to infill development can be found here: https://scholarsbank.uoregon.edu/xmlui/handle/1794/8733. And for still more information presented from both a general and local perspective, see https://www.lincolninst.edu/publications/articles/gentle-infill and https://mountainx.com/opinion/amendment-promotes-healthy-communities-and-the-environment/. As these sources show, infill construction can be done in a manner consistent with preservation of neighborhood character, and this is as true in Asheville as anywhere else.
This letter writer never fails to entertain MtnX readers with her leaps of logic. So, this town is built only for the ominous ‘powers that be’, developers and the wealthy. And yet, she advocates for no-growth, or at the least, better looking growth that better suits her personal tastes and would make those privileged enough to already own property, even more so. Anti-growth legislation has shown across our nation to drive up cost and increase barriers to ownership and livability . She seems little concerned about the impacts this would have on those less fortunate than herself, including minority and underserved communities, growing economic disparities and increasing cost of living. Banyon and his minions have their (older, whiter, privileged) heads in the sand. Let’s think more about our neighbors and less about ourselves.
‘Let’s think more about our neighbors and less about ourselves.’
Okay, Local Grandad. But that’s exactly what longtime residents are doing when they push back against *some* of the more destructive developments being proposed (such as the Bluffs). They are thinking of their neighbors.
And for the record, the Bluffs project is opposed by the Sierra Club, MountainTrue, the majority of Woodfin voters, and most forward-thinking locals with an IQ over 40. And yet the developer who only thinks of ‘himself’ urged the mayor and staff during a secret meeting to condemn some land so he can place a bridge over the new Silverline Park.